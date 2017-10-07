Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Shares Sold by Consulta Ltd

Consulta Ltd trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises 5.1% of Consulta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Consulta Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,972 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.89 and its 200-day moving average is $351.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a PE ratio of 105.24 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.50 and a 1-year high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $4,379,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $7,191,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.86.

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

