CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,860 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,234,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $813,427,000 after buying an additional 3,054,765 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 73,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,522,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 104,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Oracle Corporation in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $56.00 price objective on Oracle Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down 1.04% on Friday, reaching $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,340,405 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $201.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.62 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 25.34%. Oracle Corporation’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post $2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, insider Thomas Kurian sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $37,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 783,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,537,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $3,758,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,055,776 shares of company stock valued at $52,673,112. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

