CenterState Banks, Inc. (CSFL) Receives Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their hold rating on shares of CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded CenterState Banks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Brean Capital began coverage on CenterState Banks in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterState Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens set a $29.00 price target on CenterState Banks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CenterState Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of CenterState Banks (NASDAQ:CSFL) opened at 26.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.60. CenterState Banks has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

CenterState Banks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CenterState Banks news, Director Michael F. Ciferri bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $101,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 307,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,990.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Mcpherson bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $671,814. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $260,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CenterState Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in CenterState Banks by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 679,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CenterState Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CenterState Banks by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in CenterState Banks during the 2nd quarter worth $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CenterState Banks Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation, formerly CenterState Banks, Inc, is a financial holding company, which owns CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. (CenterState Bank or the Bank). The Company provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses and industries. The Company’s segments include commercial and retail banking, correspondent banking and capital markets division, and corporate overhead and administration.

