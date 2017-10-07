Centene Corporation (CNC) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Centene Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth $123,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Centene Corporation by 9.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene Corporation news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $344,152.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $317,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) traded up 0.68% on Friday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,783 shares. Centene Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $98.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post $4.92 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Centene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Centene Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Centene Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

