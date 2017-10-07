Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) vs. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP) Financial Comparison

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ: CLRB) and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectar Biosciences N/A -97.36% -83.40% Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp -130.64% -72.92% -51.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectar Biosciences and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectar Biosciences N/A N/A -$10.78 million ($1.24) -1.39 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp $11.39 million 14.45 -$18.97 million N/A N/A

Cellectar Biosciences has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Volatility & Risk

Cellectar Biosciences has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cellectar Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cellectar Biosciences and Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectar Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 57.03%. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 87.30%. Given Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp is more favorable than Cellectar Biosciences.

Summary

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp beats Cellectar Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., formerly Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing phospholipid ether-drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and diagnostic imaging of cancer. Its research and development program is based on its PDC cancer targeting delivery platform. Its pipeline consists of pre-clinical and clinical product candidates, including radiotherapeutic and chemotherapeutic PDC’s. The Company’s PDC product portfolio includes CLR 131, which is designed to deliver cytotoxic (cell-killing) radiation directly and selectively to cancer cells and cancer stem cells; CLR 125, which is for the treatment of micro metastatic disease; CLR 124, which is a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging PDC; CLR 1502, which is for intraoperative tumor margin illumination and non-invasive tumor imaging, and CTX Product Portfolio, including CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of its specialty pharmaceutical products. The Company is developing various products in the allergy and respiratory markets, including a dry powder inhaler technology that it acquired from 3M Company (3M). The Company’s product portfolio includes specialty pharmaceutical products, such as Epinephrine pre-filled syringe (PFS), APC-5000 dry powder inhaler (DPI), APC-1000 and APC-2000, and biotechnology products, such as TeloB-VAX (vaccine), APC-100, APC-200 and APC-300. The Company’s lead product candidate, the Epinephrine Injection USP 1:1000 0.3 milligram Pre-filled Single Dose Syringe, or the Epinephrine PFS, is a pre-filled syringe designed to deliver a premeasured 0.3 milligrams dose of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis. The Company also has licensed vaccine technology called somatic transgene immunization (STI) technology.

