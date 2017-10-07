Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLS shares. Bank of America Corporation started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $14.50 to $13.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

Shares of Celestica (NYSE CLS) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. 180,414 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Celestica has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $14.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celestica will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Celestica by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $1,475,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Celestica by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

