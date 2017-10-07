CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CBZ. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

CBIZ (CBZ) opened at 16.55 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.90.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.42 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBIZ will post $0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Chris Spurio sold 16,250 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,827.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 25,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 84,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 348.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States.

