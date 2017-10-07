Caxton Associates LP Trims Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP)

Caxton Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,100 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.60% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) traded up 0.33% on Friday, hitting $30.02. 1,217,970 shares of the stock were exchanged. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of -1.34.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post $0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 205.20%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. Its portfolio consists of approximately 10 destination resorts.

