Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,015,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 0.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Diamondback Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AT Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $57,518.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,805 shares of company stock worth $1,129,501. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) traded down 0.66% on Friday, hitting $99.09. 701,394 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.75 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 38.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post $4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s total net acreage position in the Permian Basin was approximately 105,894 net acres.

