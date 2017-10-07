Caxton Associates LP Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) by 166.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 0.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.09% of Vulcan Materials worth $15,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,654,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,985.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,209,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,271,000 after buying an additional 4,126,822 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials Company alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Caxton Associates LP Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/caxton-associates-lp-has-15-20-million-holdings-in-vulcan-materials-company-vmc.html.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $115,316.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,036.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $347,154.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $120.25. 1,220,599 shares of the company were exchanged. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $105.71 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.