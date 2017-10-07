Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 450,000 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.05% of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (POT) traded down 0.94% during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 2,774,248 shares of the stock traded hands. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fertilizer maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. will post $0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

