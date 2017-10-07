Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Stake Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) opened at 40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.31. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post $2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

