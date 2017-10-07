Catalent Inc (CTLT) Holdings Increased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,557,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,016 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Catalent worth $89,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 18,027.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,195,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,344,000 after buying an additional 15,111,984 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,629,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,693,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,130,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Catalent by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,786,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,715,000 after buying an additional 671,429 shares during the period.

In other Catalent news, SVP Christine Dolan sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $25,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded up 0.83% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,781 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $42.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $616.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent Inc will post $1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

