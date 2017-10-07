Caspian Capital LP Takes $19.67 Million Position in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (BKLN)

Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE:BKLN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $19,669,000. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II makes up approximately 2.3% of Caspian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,120,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,762,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,744,000 after buying an additional 2,102,624 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Co. grew its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Asset Management Co. now owns 6,502,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,466,000 after buying an additional 1,940,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,961,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,587,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II by 776.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,719,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,783,000 after buying an additional 1,523,026 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (NYSE BKLN) traded up 0.13% on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,229 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from PowerShares Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

