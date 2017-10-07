Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in American International Group, Inc. (AIG)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,689,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 738,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,147,000 after purchasing an additional 504,350 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 207,647 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 718,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) traded up 0.45% on Friday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,053 shares. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The company’s market cap is $56.25 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.33. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post $4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -711.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS AG lowered their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

