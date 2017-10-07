Carret Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Position in Marriott International (MAR)

Carret Asset Management LLC held its stake in shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $133,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Marriott International by 3.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded up 0.44% during trading on Friday, reaching $111.76. 1,872,486 shares of the company were exchanged. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $65.91 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 45.52%.

In other news, EVP Edward A. Ryan sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $462,265.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,346,946.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $323,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,727 shares of company stock worth $11,339,600. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Carret Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Position in Marriott International (MAR)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/carret-asset-management-llc-has-674000-position-in-marriott-international-mar.html.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc (Marriott International) is a lodging company. Marriott International operates in three business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service and International. Its North American Full-Service segment includes its Luxury and Premium brands (JW Marriott, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance Hotels, Le Meridien, Autograph Collection Hotels, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, and Tribute Portfolio) located in the United States and Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.