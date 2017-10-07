Carret Asset Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group L.P. were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,147,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,755 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX) traded down 0.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,634,365 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The Blackstone Group L.P. had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group L.P. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr cut The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.15 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The Blackstone Group L.P. from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut The Blackstone Group L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of The Blackstone Group L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group L.P. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

The Blackstone Group L.P. Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

