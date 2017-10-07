Carret Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Unum Group (UNM)

Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Unum Group (NYSE UNM) traded up 0.46% during trading on Friday, reaching $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,099 shares. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $34.83 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post $4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Godwin sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $126,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 2,460 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $123,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

