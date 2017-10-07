Carpetright plc (CPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 233.17 ($3.09).

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPR shares. N+1 Singer restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price target on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.71) price target on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Carpetright plc from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carpetright plc in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) traded down 3.50% on Friday, reaching GBX 193.00. 531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 130.34 million. Carpetright plc has a 52-week low of GBX 149.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 259.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 194.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 205.39.

About Carpetright plc

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

