CarMax Inc (KMX) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CarMax Inc (NYSE:KMX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Thursday.

KMX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.93.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 76.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. CarMax has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Edwin J. Hill sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,704.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $419,370.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,520 shares of company stock valued at $46,786,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,185,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,758,000 after buying an additional 380,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,142,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,643,000 after buying an additional 53,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 8.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,177,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after buying an additional 706,369 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,969,000 after buying an additional 29,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 751.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,465,000 after buying an additional 1,895,763 shares during the period.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

