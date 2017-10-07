Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) Receives “Buy” Rating from FBR & Co

FBR & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, September 22nd. CIBC restated a market perform rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Carlisle Companies (CSL) traded down 0.43% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,718 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $116.40.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 6.04%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post $5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $589,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products that serve a range of markets, including commercial roofing, energy, agriculture, mining, construction, aerospace and defense electronics, medical technology, transportation, general industrial, protective coatings, wood, auto refinishing, foodservice, and healthcare and sanitary maintenance.

