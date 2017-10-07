Carillion plc (CLLN) PT Lowered to GBX 45

Carillion plc (LON:CLLN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd from GBX 60 ($0.80) to GBX 45 ($0.60) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Carillion plc in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carillion plc from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 100 ($1.33) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carillion plc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.67).

Shares of Carillion plc (LON CLLN) opened at 44.50 on Thursday. Carillion plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.15 and a 12 month high of GBX 265.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 191.44 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.06.

About Carillion plc

Carillion plc is an integrated support services company. The Company operates through four business segments: Support services, Public Private Partnership projects, Middle East construction services and Construction services (excluding the Middle East). The Support Services segment includes its facilities management, facilities services, energy services, rail services, road maintenance services, utilities services, remote site accommodation services and consultancy businesses in the United Kingdom, Canada and the Middle East.

