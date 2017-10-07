Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 376.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 1.61% of Cara Therapeutics worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Vetr raised Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 25,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,292 shares in the company, valued at $16,664,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) opened at 13.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company’s market cap is $444.73 million. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.32. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.78) earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

