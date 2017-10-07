Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (CARA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Get Cara Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr cut Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $21.73 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a positive rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.43.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) traded down 2.29% on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 516,428 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $444.73 million. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.32. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post ($1.78) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/cara-therapeutics-inc-cara-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, VP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 25,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,664,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 686.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,245,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 931.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 938,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 847,777 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 376.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 360.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 260,344 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.