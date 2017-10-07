Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 8,876 Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 85.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,018,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,300 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $93,657,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 83.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,043,000 after buying an additional 645,881 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 23.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,589,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,841,000 after buying an additional 491,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 89.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,500,000 after buying an additional 467,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 115.39 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12 month low of $111.30 and a 12 month high of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.89 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 636.30%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.21 per share, for a total transaction of $183,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,291.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

