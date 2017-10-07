Capnia, Inc. (SLNO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capnia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $25.00 price target on Capnia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Capnia (NASDAQ SLNO) traded down 2.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,969 shares. The stock’s market cap is $116.93 million. Capnia has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Capnia (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Capnia had a negative return on equity of 69.67% and a negative net margin of 1,389.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capnia will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current year.

Capnia Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Capnia, Inc, is a healthcare company that develops and commercializes neonatology devices and diagnostics. The Company also has a therapeutics platform based on its proprietary technology for precision metering of gas flow. The Company offers products, such as CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide (ETCO) Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories, and Serenz Nasal Relief.

