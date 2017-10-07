Capital World Investors Sells 100,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.98% of Wix.com worth $62,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Wix.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,520,000 after purchasing an additional 361,400 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 31,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ WIX) opened at 68.90 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $3.13 billion. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $86.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post $0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Wix.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Capital World Investors Sells 100,000 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/capital-world-investors-sells-100000-shares-of-wix-com-ltd-wix.html.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd. (Wix) is a Web development platform enabling businesses and organizations to take businesses, brands and workflow online. The Company provides solutions that business owners can use to operate various aspects of their business online, such as selling goods, taking reservations, and scheduling and confirming appointments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.