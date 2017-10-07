Capital World Investors Maintains Position in Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Capital World Investors held its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.37% of Dollar General Corporation worth $73,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 18,170.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 27.1% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE DG) opened at 80.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $866,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on Dollar General Corporation from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on Dollar General Corporation from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.79.

Dollar General Corporation Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

