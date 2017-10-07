Capital World Investors Has $77.99 Million Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,166,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255,929 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.13% of Kosmos Energy worth $77,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) opened at 7.61 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.96 billion.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.71 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (Kosmos) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the emerging areas along the Atlantic Margins. Its assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, discoveries and further exploration potential offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco and Western Sahara.

