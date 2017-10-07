Capital Research Global Investors Has $83.64 Million Position in Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its holdings in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,138,697 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.72% of Albemarle Corporation worth $83,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 283,138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle Corporation by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) opened at 137.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $76.32 and a one year high of $140.10.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.50 million. Albemarle Corporation had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post $4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Albemarle Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Albemarle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Albemarle Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Albemarle Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.47.

In related news, EVP Matthew Juneau sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $624,810.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 360 shares in the company, valued at $41,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $1,333,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

