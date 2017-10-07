Capital Research Global Investors Has $64.84 Million Stake in PolyOne Corporation (POL)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its stake in shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 266,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.05% of PolyOne Corporation worth $64,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 10,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyOne Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE POL) opened at 40.79 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.34 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. PolyOne Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.77 and a 52-week high of $41.15.

PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. PolyOne Corporation had a positive return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne Corporation will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PolyOne Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -73.97%.

POL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered PolyOne Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PolyOne Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. initiated coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on PolyOne Corporation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

PolyOne Corporation Profile

PolyOne Corporation (PolyOne) provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. The Company’s segments include Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions, and PolyOne Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment provides custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets.

