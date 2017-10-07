Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 62,170.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 934,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,562 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited worth $150,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE CP) traded down 0.27% on Friday, hitting $164.79. 464,946 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $139.29 and a 52 week high of $169.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.4411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America Corporation lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles.

