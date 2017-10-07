Canaccord Genuity Raises AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) Price Target to $48.00

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded AeroVironment from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) traded down 0.63% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,473 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.48. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $55.75.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 11,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $445,276.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,428.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $144,932.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,383.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,621. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,929,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,719,000 after purchasing an additional 68,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,930,000 after purchasing an additional 44,670 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 11.4% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,199,000 after purchasing an additional 134,555 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $39,724,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. The Company operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems (EES), which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, marketing, support and operation of electric energy systems.

