Campbell Soup Company (CPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Campbell Soup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.8% annually over the last three years. Campbell Soup has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Campbell Soup to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE CPB) opened at 46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS AG restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,821.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,631.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company is a food company, which manufactures and markets food products. The Company’s segments include Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service channel businesses.

