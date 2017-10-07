Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Private Vista LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13,697.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 279,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 277,508 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $132,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 56.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $979,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) opened at 151.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $152.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

