Camden Property Trust (CPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS AG reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,002,866.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,747,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander J. Jessett sold 11,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $1,058,680.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,681.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,584 shares of company stock valued at $10,618,035. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust (CPT) traded down 0.18% on Friday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 682,016 shares. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $75.36 and a 52-week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.44 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 46.10%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post $1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

