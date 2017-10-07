Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Merck & accounts for approximately 1.1% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in shares of Merck & during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Company Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/camarda-financial-advisors-llc-reduces-stake-in-merck-company-inc-mrk.html.

Shares of Merck & Company, Inc. (NYSE:MRK) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,488,442 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68. Merck & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.29 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Merck & (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Merck & had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Company, Inc. will post $3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Merck &’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Merck & in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Merck & in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Merck & in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised Merck & from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

Merck & Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.