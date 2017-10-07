Calpine Corporation (CPN) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Calpine Corporation (NYSE: CPN) is one of 85 public companies in the “Electric Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Calpine Corporation to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Calpine Corporation and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calpine Corporation 0 7 3 0 2.30 Calpine Corporation Competitors 500 2851 2300 39 2.33

Calpine Corporation presently has a consensus target price of $14.84, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. As a group, “Electric Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Calpine Corporation’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calpine Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Calpine Corporation has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calpine Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.70, meaning that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Calpine Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Calpine Corporation $8.03 billion $1.55 billion 114.32 Calpine Corporation Competitors $7.19 billion $2.12 billion 30.54

Calpine Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Calpine Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Calpine Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calpine Corporation 0.57% -8.92% -1.57% Calpine Corporation Competitors -10.73% 3.56% 0.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Calpine Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Calpine Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Electric Utilities” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Calpine Corporation competitors beat Calpine Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Calpine Corporation Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of two types of power generation technologies, including natural gas-fired combustion turbines, such as combined-cycle plants, and renewable geothermal conventional steam turbines. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio included 80 power plants, including one under construction, with an aggregate generation capacity of 25,908 Megawatt (MW) and 828 MW under construction. As of December 31, 2016, it had four MW of capacity from solar power generation technology at its Vineland Solar Energy Center in New Jersey.

