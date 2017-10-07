Callaway Golf Company (ELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf Company is designs, develops, manufactures and markets high quality, innovative golf clubs. The Company’s golf clubs are sold at premium prices to both average and skilled golfers on the basis of performance, ease of use and appearance. “

Get Callaway Golf Company alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ELY. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Forward View downgraded Callaway Golf to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.31.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) traded down 1.16% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 908,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/callaway-golf-company-ely-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

In related news, VP Mark F. Leposky sold 31,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $443,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,802. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan Hocknell sold 57,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $759,935.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,388 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 56,247.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679,804 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 244,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 116,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Callaway Golf by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 265,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Callaway Golf by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 973,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 600,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Callaway Golf by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company designs, manufactures and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags and other golf-related accessories. The Company has two segments: the golf clubs segment and golf balls segment. The golf clubs segment consists of its woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, and Odyssey putters. This segment also includes other golf-related accessories, royalties from licensing of its trademarks and service marks and sales of pre-owned golf clubs.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.