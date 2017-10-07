Calix (CALX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Calix (NYSE:CALX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calix earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.4618258367903 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) opened at 5.65 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $284.23 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. Calix has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $8.10.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Calix had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post ($1.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Calix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on Calix and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides broadband communications access systems and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs), to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company enables CSPs to provide various services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

