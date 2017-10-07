California Resources Corporation (CRC) Bond Prices Rise 1.3%

An issue of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and is set to mature on December 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $64.25 and were trading at $66.00 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on California Resources Corporation in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of California Resources Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered California Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) opened at 10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market cap of $439.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 6.35. California Resources Corporation has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $23.42.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that California Resources Corporation will post ($5.85) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in California Resources Corporation by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth about $194,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in California Resources Corporation during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

