California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,300 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 14,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 35,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE PDM) opened at 20.25 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 9.71%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.06%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc is an integrated self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s business consists primarily of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 65 in-service office properties, one redevelopment asset, two development assets and one office building through an unconsolidated joint venture.

