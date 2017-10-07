California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 23,700 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of OUTFRONT Media worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 47.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OUT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE OUT) opened at 24.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

OUTFRONT Media Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which provides advertising space (displays) on out-of-home advertising structures and sites in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments are U.S. Media and Other. The U.S. Media segment includes U.S. Billboard and Transit. The Other segment includes International and Sports Marketing.

