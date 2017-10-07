Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2018 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Shares of Calian Group (CGY) opened at 31.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. Calian Group has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33.

Get Calian Group Ltd alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Calian Group Ltd (CGY) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at Desjardins” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/calian-group-ltd-cgy-price-target-increased-to-c35-00-by-analysts-at-desjardins.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in systems engineering, and business and technology services activities in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The companys Systems Engineering segment plans, designs, and implements solutions in the satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.