Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CZR. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) traded down 2.29% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 12,035,657 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91 billion. Caesars Entertainment Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Corporation will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 88.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 647.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the period. Airain ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

