C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 29,290 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,290 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for 1.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Waldron LP raised its position in Corning by 72.6% during the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 14,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 67.0% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 416,092 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after buying an additional 166,940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Corning by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Drexel Hamilton restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Vetr upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.69 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 33,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $942,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 48,125 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,376,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,220.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,888 shares of company stock worth $3,653,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) traded down 1.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,920 shares. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

