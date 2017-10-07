C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Position in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corporation were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 282.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 917,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,892,000 after purchasing an additional 677,578 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,259,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 380.3% in the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 210,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 166,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation by 34.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 109,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other E*TRADE Financial Corporation news, insider Michael John Curcio sold 33,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,351,680.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,151 shares in the company, valued at $10,787,557.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Healy purchased 5,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.97 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,040.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,711. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ ETFC) traded down 2.36% during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. 5,712,772 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.47. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.34 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. E*TRADE Financial Corporation had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corporation will post $2.24 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

