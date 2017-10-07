Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Dougherty & Co dropped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) opened at 9.50 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $148.81 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/build-a-bear-workshop-inc-bbw-downgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Braden Michael Leonard sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,184.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Point72 Asset Management, L.P. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $537,110 and have sold 177,000 shares valued at $1,599,746. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc is primarily a specialty retailer offering a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. The Company’s segments include direct-to-consumer (DTC), international franchising and commercial. The DTC segment includes the activities of Company-owned stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark, and other retail delivery operations, including its e-commerce sites and temporary stores.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.