Buffington Mohr McNeal Has $2.06 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the first quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 123,976 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $6,094,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Vetr upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Verizon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.86.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $29,676.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,717.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,830 shares of company stock worth $88,828 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.75% during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 13,239,635 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.83. Verizon Communications also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 87,567 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 524% compared to the average volume of 14,028 call options.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

