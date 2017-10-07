Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Buckeye Partners L.P. were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,426,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,633,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $679,812,000 after buying an additional 482,248 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after buying an additional 431,040 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,257,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $655,751,000 after buying an additional 352,443 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,151,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) opened at 59.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16. Buckeye Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

Buckeye Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $810.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.47 million. Buckeye Partners L.P. had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Buckeye Partners L.P. will post $3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Barclays PLC decreased their price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Buckeye Partners L.P. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

In other Buckeye Partners L.P. news, Director Barbara J. Duganier acquired 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners L.P. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $58,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Buckeye Partners L.P.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

